In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-