In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Notte125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-