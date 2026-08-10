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HomeCompare BikesIntercity Aeolus vs Notte125

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intercity aeolus Notte125
BrandKabira MobilityVespa
Price₹ 68,990₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Intercity Aeolus
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Lithium Ion
₹68,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1750 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1100 mm
Width
760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Chassis
Rainforced SteelMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring LoadedAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride StatisticsAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
EMI
1,536NaN

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