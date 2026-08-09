In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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