In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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