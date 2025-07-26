In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-