In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Avenis
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-