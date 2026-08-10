In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Intercity Aeolus up to 110 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Intercity Aeolus vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|110 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours