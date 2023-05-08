HT Auto
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Intercity Aeolus up to 110 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours.
Intercity Aeolus vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intercity aeolus Buzz
BrandKabira MobilityStella Automobili
Price₹ 68,990₹ 95,000
Range110 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Intercity Aeolus
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Lithium Ion
₹68,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1750 mm-
Wheelbase
1330 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
760 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,49099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
71,49095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5362,131

