Intercity Aeolus vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Smak
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|110 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.