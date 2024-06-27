HT Auto
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Intercity Aeolus up to 110 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours.
Intercity Aeolus vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intercity aeolus Qv60
BrandKabira MobilityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 68,990₹ 54,625
Range110 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Intercity Aeolus
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Lithium Ion
₹68,990*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1750 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1280 mm
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Width
760 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,49058,350
Ex-Showroom Price
71,49054,625
RTO
00
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5361,254

