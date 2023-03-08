In 2026 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Aetos 100 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aetos 100
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-