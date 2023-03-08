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Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Aetos 100 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aetos 100 Fascino 125
BrandKabira MobilityYamaha
Price₹ 55,000₹ 77,200
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1720 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1280 mm
Height
1120 mm1150 mm
Width
670 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring LoadedTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride StatisticsSmart Motor Generator System
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,49089,391
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49077,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
06,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,921

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