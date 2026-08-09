In 2026 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Aetos 100 up to 110 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Aetos 100 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aetos 100
|Ego li
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours