In 2024 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Aetos 100 vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aetos 100 Xl100 Brand Kabira Mobility TVS Price ₹ 55,000 ₹ 44,998 Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 55 to 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 99.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -