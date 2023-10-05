Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAetos 100 vs XL100

Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Aetos 100 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aetos 100 Xl100
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 55,000₹ 44,998
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,49053,200
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49044,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
05,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
    BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
    5 Oct 2023
    The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
    Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
    14 Nov 2023
    John Abraham rode BMW Motorrad's flagship motorcycle at BIC during the 2023 MotoGP.
    Bollywood actor John Abraham rides a BMW M 1000 RR safety bike at MotoGP 2023
    28 Sept 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     