In 2026 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Aetos 100 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aetos 100
|Sport
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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