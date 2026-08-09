In 2026 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Aetos 100 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aetos 100
|Radeon
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-