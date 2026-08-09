In 2026 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Aetos 100 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aetos 100
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-