In 2026 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Aetos 100 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aetos 100
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-