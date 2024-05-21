HT Auto
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Aetos 100 up to 110 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours.
Aetos 100 vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aetos 100 Zepop
BrandKabira MobilityRowwet
Price₹ 55,000₹ 61,770
Range110 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1300 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,49065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,404

