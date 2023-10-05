Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,49051,999
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49051,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,117

