In 2024 Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at 52,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Aetos 100 up to 110 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.