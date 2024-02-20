Saved Articles

HT Auto
Joy e-bike Wolf vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Wolf vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf Fz-fi v3
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,6621,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
3,7627,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7982,854

