Joy e-bike Wolf vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Wolf vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf Scooty pep plus
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 79,900₹ 65,514
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,66276,694
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90065,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,7625,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7981,648

