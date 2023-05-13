Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Wolf vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Wolf vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf Radeon
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 79,900₹ 59,942
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,66271,882
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90061,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,7625,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7981,545

