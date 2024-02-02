Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesWolf vs Apache RTR 160

Joy e-bike Wolf vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Wolf vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf Apache rtr 160
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorX-ring chain
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,6621,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,19,420
RTO
09,553
Insurance
3,76210,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7983,002
Expert Rating
-

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160null | Petrol | Manual1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs SP160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
    Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
    2 Feb 2024
    From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a chunky pie of the Indian premium two-wheeler market.
    From Splendor to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion
    24 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     