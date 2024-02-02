In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Wolf Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Wolf has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Wolf vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf Apache rtr 160 Brand Joy e-bike TVS Price ₹ 79,900 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 60-90 km/charge - Mileage - 47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -