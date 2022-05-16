HT Auto

Joy e-bike Wolf vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Wolf Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Wolf up to 60-90 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Wolf vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf Tz 3.3
BrandJoy e-bikeTunwal
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range60-90 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubed-
Length
1800 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Width
460 mm-
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork type-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.38 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,6621,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7982,471

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Ferrari 333 SP
    A Ferrari 333 SP, one of just 40 units ever built, up for sale
    16 May 2022
    All eyes would once again be on seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton who missed the crown by a whisker last season.
    Mercedes unsure of competitiveness ahead of start of F1 2022 season
    17 Mar 2022
    The Mercedes W14 gets several upgrades over the W13 while moving back to the black colour scheme previously seen on the 2020 and 2021 cars
    Mercedes unveils W14 2023 Formula 1 challenger as it takes the fight to Red Bull
    15 Feb 2023
    Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 depending on the e-scooter
    Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023
    7 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     