Joy e-bike Wolf vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Wolf vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf Avenis
BrandJoy e-bikeSuzuki
Price₹ 79,900₹ 86,700
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,6621,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,7626,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7982,199

