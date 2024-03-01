Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesWolf Plus vs SXL 150

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Joy e-bike Wolf Plus or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Wolf Plus vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf plus Sxl 150
BrandJoy e-bikeVespa
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Wolf Plus
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,2251,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,6941,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
4,5317,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5843,619

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
    Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
    1 Mar 2024
    Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
    Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
    2 Mar 2024
    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share
    2 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     