Wolf Plus vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf plus Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Joy e-bike TVS Price ₹ 1.16 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -