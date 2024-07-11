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Joy e-bike Wolf Plus vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Joy e-bike Wolf Plus or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Wolf Plus up to 100 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Wolf Plus vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf plus Rv400
BrandJoy e-bikeRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.12 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Wolf Plus
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm215 mm
Length
1830 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm1350 mm
Height
1115 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm814 mm
Width
720 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km150 km
Max Speed
55 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Type SuspensionUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock AbsorbersMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,YesEco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Motor Controller - 3-speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster, Trip planingAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Colour LCD DisplayYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.12 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,2251,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,6941,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5315,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5843,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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