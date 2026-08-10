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Joy e-bike Wolf Plus vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Joy e-bike Wolf Plus or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Wolf Plus up to 100 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Wolf Plus vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf plus Elite
BrandJoy e-bikePrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.12 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Wolf Plus
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Length
1830 mm-
Wheelbase
1305 mm-
Height
1115 mm-
Kerb Weight
85 kg80 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
100 km220 km
Max Speed
55 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Type SuspensionHydraulic damping
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree30 degree
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Motor Controller - 3-speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster, Trip planingSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Colour LCD DisplayLCD Digital screen
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.12 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,2251,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,6941,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5314,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5842,892

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