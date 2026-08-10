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HomeCompare BikesWolf Plus vs Evoqis

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Joy e-bike Wolf Plus or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Wolf Plus up to 100 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Wolf Plus vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolf plus Evoqis
BrandJoy e-bikeOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.12 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours6 Hours

Filters
Wolf Plus
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Length
1830 mm-
Wheelbase
1305 mm-
Height
1115 mm-
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km90 km
Max Speed
55 kmph75 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Type Suspension-
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Motor Controller - 3-speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster, Trip planingMotor Cut-off Switch
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Colour LCD Display-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.12 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,2251,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,6941,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
4,5313,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5842,811

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