Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Smoke Grey
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0002,24,363
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,98,142
RTO
015,851
Insurance
010,370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0084,822

