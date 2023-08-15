In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl.
