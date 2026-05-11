In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|33.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|312 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-