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HomeCompare BikesThunderbolt vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-33.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-312 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Torque
230 NmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4322,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0002,49,990
RTO
019,999
Insurance
7,43211,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1676,044

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