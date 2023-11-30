In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less