In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.