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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs SVITCH CSR 762

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs CSR 762 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Csr 762
BrandJoy e-bikeSVITCH
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh3.6 kWh
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
110 km160 km
Max Speed
90 kmph110 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
5000 W3 kWh
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4321,96,663
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,89,999
RTO
00
Insurance
7,4326,664
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1674,227

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