In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-