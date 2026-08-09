In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|27.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|647.95 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-