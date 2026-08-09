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HomeCompare BikesThunderbolt vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km455 km
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4322,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
7,43210,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1674,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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