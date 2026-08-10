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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Rowwet Trono

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Rowwet Trono choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Trono has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Trono Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Trono
BrandJoy e-bikeRowwet
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Charging Time9 Hours3 Hours (100%)

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Trono
Rowwet Trono
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km130 km
Max Speed
90 kmph100 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
5000 W3 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours3 Hours (100%)
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4321,87,463
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,80,960
RTO
00
Insurance
7,4326,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1674,029

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