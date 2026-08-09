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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Okhi90
BrandJoy e-bikeOkinawa
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Charging Time9 Hours5-6 Hours

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
110 km160 km
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5000 W3800 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree12 Degree
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours5-6 Hours
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4321,55,941
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,49,991
RTO
00
Insurance
7,4325,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1673,351

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