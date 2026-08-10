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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Ferrato disruptor
BrandJoy e-bikeOkaya EV
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge109 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh3.97 kWh
Charging Time9 Hours4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km109 km
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
5000 W6.37 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree18 Degrees
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours4-5 Hrs.
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh3.97 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4321,87,668
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,54,999
RTO
012,399
Insurance
7,43220,270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1674,033

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