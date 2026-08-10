In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Ferrato disruptor
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|109 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|3.97 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|4-5 Hrs.