In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.