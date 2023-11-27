In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.
