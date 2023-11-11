Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesThunderbolt vs RC 125

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0002,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,80,538
RTO
014,773
Insurance
08,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0084,461

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
    Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
    11 Nov 2023
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     