In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46.92 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-