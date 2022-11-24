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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt 125 duke [2018-2025]
BrandJoy e-bikeKTM
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-46.92 kmpl
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph120 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
MonoshockWP-Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksWP-USD 43 mm
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4322,02,350
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,81,030
RTO
015,020
Insurance
7,4326,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1674,349

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