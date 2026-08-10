In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Komaki Ranger choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Ranger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Ranger
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|200-250 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|3.6 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|4 Hours