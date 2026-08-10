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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Komaki Ranger

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Komaki Ranger choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Ranger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Ranger
BrandJoy e-bikeKomaki
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge200-250 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh3.6 kWh
Charging Time9 Hours4 Hours

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ranger
Komaki Ranger
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km200-250 km
Max Speed
90 kmph80 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
5000 W5 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockAdjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours4 Hours
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4321,60,276
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,29,999
RTO
010,399
Insurance
7,43219,878
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1673,444

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