Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Keeway Vieste 300

In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vieste 300
Keeway Vieste 300
Matte Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0003,36,638
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0002,99,000
RTO
023,920
Insurance
013,718
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0087,235

