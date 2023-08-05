In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Vieste 300 engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less