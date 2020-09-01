In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Sixties 300i engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less