In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, K-Light 250V engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl.
