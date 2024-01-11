Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Keeway K-Light 250V

In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm19 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0003,25,670
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0002,89,000
RTO
023,120
Insurance
013,550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0086,999

