In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 R Price starts at 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, K300 R engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less